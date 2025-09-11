Former Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A former Uber driver has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last summer in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said the assault happened around 2 a.m. on Sun. June 30, 2024, after a woman ordered an Uber in the downtown area.

A dark grey 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV picked her up near 109 Street and 101 Avenue.

During the trip, police allege the man driving the SUV stopped the vehicle and sexually assaulted the woman.

It’s not known when the victim came forward, however, on Aug. 30, 2025, a suspect was arrested and charged.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Following a thorough investigation, we were able to successfully arrest and charge (a) suspect,” said Const. Mughees Jutt with the EPS’ southwest branch.

Story continues below advertisement

“We unfortunately believe that there are others who have been impacted by this individual and we would like them to come forward so we can investigate and provide them with appropriate supports.”

Due to the nature of the sexual assault, investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to come forward.

Gurvinder Pannu, 32, is charged with sexual assault. He was released under conditions including not working for a ride sharing or taxi service, not having direct or indirect contact with the female complainant and not possessing weapons, including knives and firearms.

Gurvinder Pannu, 32, is charged with sexual assault in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.