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Crime

Former Durham police officer faces multiple historic sexual assault charges: SIU

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 6:51 pm
1 min read
A former Durham officer faces multiple charges after Ontario’s police watchdog reopened a 2003 sexual assault investigation with new information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A former Durham officer faces multiple charges after Ontario’s police watchdog reopened a 2003 sexual assault investigation with new information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
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Warning: This story contains sensitive and graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence. Discretion is advised.

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a former Durham Regional Police Service officer with multiple criminal offences, after a sexual assault investigation dating back more than two decades was reopened.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, said there are reasonable grounds to believe Kevin Seamons committed a series of offences against a woman in connection with an investigation originally launched in 2003.

The SIU said the case was reopened in 2024 after the complainant came forward with new information.

Seamons faces a total of 22 charges under the Criminal Code, including six counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with a weapon, seven counts of sexual exploitation, one count of pointing a firearm, six counts of breach of trust and one count of assault with a weapon.

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After a Canada-wide warrant was issued, Seamons was arrested May 20 by the RCMP in Morinville, Alta. He was later released on conditions, including a prohibition on contacting the complainant.

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He is scheduled to appear in court in Oshawa on June 5.

The SIU said it would not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

The agency is an independent civilian body that investigates incidents involving police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.

Support is available for people who have been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services. Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of resources in your area. 

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