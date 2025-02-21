Drivers at Edmonton taxi and ride-sharing firms need to do city’s accessibility training by April

Send this page to someone via email

New training requirements that are now part of the City of Edmonton’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw will see taxi and ride-sharing companies training their drivers by April 1 or else face the possibility of fines.

Lyla Peter, the city’s director of development approvals and inspections, told reporters Thursday that the new training requirement, which places an emphasis on raising awareness about accessibility for people with mobility issues, came about as a result of Edmontonians approaching members of a city committee about their concerns in 2022.

“The city is really excited to see this driver training roll out,” she said.

“The purpose of the training is to ensure a safe, accessible and equitable vehicle-for-hire service in Edmonton, and the training covers a number of different modules focused on those areas.”

Peter noted the training is also aimed at addressing safety issues and covers what the vehicle-for-hire bylaw is and the roles and responsibilities assumed by both ride providers and customers.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the training requirements will be laid out to dispatchers who will then determine if drivers complete it online or in-person. According to Peter, the city anticipates the training to take the average driver between four and eight hours to complete, depending on the pace they learn at.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Peter said the initiative is “not unique to Edmonton.”

Keerthana Rang, a spokesperson in Canada for the ride-sharing service Uber, said the company is concerned by the time required for the training and believes it is redundant since Uber already trains drivers on such issues.

Rang said Uber also believes the training could be challenging for drivers for whom English is a second language as “the language is quite academic.”

“This just seems like classic municipal government red tape, making it more difficult for hard-working drivers,” Rang said.

She added she would like the City of Edmonton to review the training models at other municipalities and consider some changes.

Said Karaman, an Edmonton Uber driver who used to drive limousines in the city, said he believes the training being asked of drivers is too long and that he worries he will lose income on the day he is trained.

Rang said Uber believes rolling out the training could result in delays for customers looking for rides, which could in turn result in higher fares.

Story continues below advertisement

“[This is] too long for something unnecessary,” Karaman said, adding he also believes the training will be redundant.

Peter said the idea is to offer standardized guidelines and training across the industry and that companies are still free to offer supplemental training if they wish.

She said for dispatchers or drivers who fail to comply, the city may issue warnings at first but has the option to issue fines. However, she suggested the city is confident the training will be adopted without issue.

“We have a great industry that we work with and we know they will be delivering this to their drivers.”

Jo-Anne Wright, a city councillor who represents Ward Sspomitapi, explained why she believes the training will be beneficial.

“[If] you’re a passenger, you know what to expect — no matter what form of transportation you take,” she said. “And for drivers so that they have the proper customer service.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jaclyn Kucey, Global News