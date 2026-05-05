Lethbridge child sex offender charged again within hours of his release

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Police in Lethbridge have charged a 47-year-old man with four counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order within hours of his release from custody.

The man was convicted of sexually assaulting and exploiting two young girls in 2021 and 2022 and sentenced to four years on charges of sexual interference, child luring, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation and uttering threats.

He also has a lifetime prohibition against attending any community centre, using the internet or other digital network unless permitted by the court, and using any social media application designed to connect with strangers.

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Lethbridge police said he was released from custody at 7 a.m. on May 1.

However, just hours later, at approximately 11:45 a.m., he was observed by officers at the Lethbridge public library using an online social media account to view images of children contrary to his lifetime prohibition order.

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A judge has remanded him in custody on the four new charges, and he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.