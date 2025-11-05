Menu

Crime

Carstairs, Alta. man charged with child sex abuse, exploitation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 5:21 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Didsbury say a 41-year-old man from Carstairs has been charged with a number of child sex related offences after he is alleged to have assaulted and photographed his victim. View image in full screen
RCMP in Didsbury say a 41-year-old man from Carstairs has been charged with a number of child sex related offences after he is alleged to have assaulted and photographed his victim. Global News
RCMP in Didsbury, Alta., say a 41-year-old man from Carstairs is facing a number of child sex abuse-related charges following allegations he assaulted his victim on two occasions.

RCMP said the investigation began on Nov. 3 with assistance from the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Calgary.

The accused was arrested later the same day and investigators executed a search warrant at his residence, where they claim to have seized “numerous” pieces of evidence.

RCMP allege the victim was assaulted twice between 2024 and 2025 and during the 2025 assault they say the man took photographs of his victim.

The accused faces a total of seven charges, including:

  • sexual assault (2 counts)
  • sexual exploitation (2 counts)
  • sexual interference
  • making child sex abuse and exploitation material
  • possessing child sex abuse and exploitation material

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his next appearance in court in Didsbury on Nov. 10, 2025.

