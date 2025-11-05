Carstairs, Alta. man charged with child sex abuse, exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Didsbury, Alta., say a 41-year-old man from Carstairs is facing a number of child sex abuse-related charges following allegations he assaulted his victim on two occasions.

RCMP said the investigation began on Nov. 3 with assistance from the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Calgary.

The accused was arrested later the same day and investigators executed a search warrant at his residence, where they claim to have seized “numerous” pieces of evidence.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP allege the victim was assaulted twice between 2024 and 2025 and during the 2025 assault they say the man took photographs of his victim.

The accused faces a total of seven charges, including:

sexual assault (2 counts)

sexual exploitation (2 counts)

sexual interference

making child sex abuse and exploitation material

possessing child sex abuse and exploitation material

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his next appearance in court in Didsbury on Nov. 10, 2025.