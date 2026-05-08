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Crime

Lethbridge police charge man with sexual assault, say there may be more victims

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 9:04 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have charged a 35-year-old man from Fort Macleod with sexually assaulting two women in grocery store parking lots in Lethbridge. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have charged a 35-year-old man from Fort Macleod with sexually assaulting two women in grocery store parking lots in Lethbridge. Global News
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Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 35-year-old man from Fort Macleod with sexual assault following a pair of encounters in grocery store parking lots.

On April 10, police say a 38-year-old woman was approached by a man who told her she had a spider on her back.

He then allegedly touched her back and buttocks inappropriately before he fled the scene in a black 2025 Volkswagen Jetta.

On May 5, police received similar report involving a 47-year-old woman who claims she was sexually assaulted in a westside grocery store parking lot.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Mackenzie Jackson Murray, 35, of Fort Macleod.

Lethbridge police have released a photo of the accused in hopes of encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.
Lethbridge police have released a photo of the accused in hopes of encouraging any other possible victims to come forward. Lethbridge Police Service

He was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is currently being held in custody until a bail hearing.

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Police are also concerned there may be additional victims and have released a photo of Murray in an effort to encourage anyone who had a similar encounter with him to come forward.

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Anyone who believes they are a victim or who has information about the case is asked to contact Lethbridge police.

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