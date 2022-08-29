Calgary man charged with drug trafficking after connected reports of stolen vehicle, shooting victim

The Calgary Police Service arrested one man after a shooting over a stolen vehicle in the city’s southeast.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, at around 1:40 a.m., police responded to reports that a white 2006 Chevrolet Express van has been stolen from a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Belvedere Avenue S.E.
The van was found abandoned at the intersection of 84 Street S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E. with multiple bullet holes in it around an hour later, police said. Officers weren’t able to locate the victims nor the suspects after canvassing the area.
Police were later called that night for reports of a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The CPS said the two incidents were connected after speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene.
Officers then executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 0 to 100 block of Belvedere Avenue S.E., as well as on a vehicle belonging to the accused. They seized the following items:
- a GP100 .357 Magnum revolver
- a CO2 Beretta handgun
- 139 rounds of various ammunition
- a Taser, baton and folding knife
- 14.3 grams of crack cocaine and 36.5 grams of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,080
- items consistent with drug trafficking
- nearly $20,000 in cash
Jonathan Kashirisha, 25, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with:
- discharging a firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- aggravated assault
- possession of the proceeds of crime
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
CPS said more charges may be laid in relation to the theft of the van.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
