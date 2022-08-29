Calgary man charged with drug trafficking after connected reports of stolen vehicle, shooting victim

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service arrested one man after a shooting over a stolen vehicle in the city’s southeast.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at around 1:40 a.m., police responded to reports that a white 2006 Chevrolet Express van has been stolen from a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Belvedere Avenue S.E.

The van was found abandoned at the intersection of 84 Street S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E. with multiple bullet holes in it around an hour later, police said. Officers weren’t able to locate the victims nor the suspects after canvassing the area.

Police were later called that night for reports of a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The CPS said the two incidents were connected after speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene.

Officers then executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 0 to 100 block of Belvedere Avenue S.E., as well as on a vehicle belonging to the accused. They seized the following items:

a GP100 .357 Magnum revolver

a CO2 Beretta handgun

139 rounds of various ammunition

a Taser, baton and folding knife

14.3 grams of crack cocaine and 36.5 grams of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,080

items consistent with drug trafficking

nearly $20,000 in cash

Jonathan Kashirisha, 25, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with:

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

possession of a prohibited weapon

aggravated assault

possession of the proceeds of crime

possession for the purpose of trafficking

CPS said more charges may be laid in relation to the theft of the van.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

