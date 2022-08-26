Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in Calgary shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 8:27 pm
Calgary police block off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W.  after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police block off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W.  after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

Police have made an arrest and laid a first-degree murder charge in relation to a targeted shooting in Calgary’s Evergreen neighbourhood.

On Aug. 18, police responded to reports of a man and woman suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds at a home on Everwoods Court S.W.

Nakita Baron, 31, was declared dead at the scene. The man, Talal Fouani, remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Aug. 25, Edmonton Police Service arrested Michael Tyrel Arnold, 34, of Sherwood Park.

Read more: Man who survived southwest Calgary shooting facing various organized crime charges

Calgary police charged Arnold with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Arnold was transported to Calgary and remains in police custody. He is due to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive.

Click to play video: 'Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university' Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university

Calgary police thanked the public, EPS and Strathcona RCMP in the investigation, noting the speed with which the investigation came together with that cooperation.

“Our homicide unit conducted a thorough investigation to find answers in what was a brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

