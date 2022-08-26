First-degree murder charge laid in Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made an arrest and laid a first-degree murder charge in relation to a targeted shooting in Calgary’s Evergreen neighbourhood.

On Aug. 18, police responded to reports of a man and woman suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds at a home on Everwoods Court S.W.

Nakita Baron, 31, was declared dead at the scene. The man, Talal Fouani, remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Aug. 25, Edmonton Police Service arrested Michael Tyrel Arnold, 34, of Sherwood Park.

Calgary police charged Arnold with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Arnold was transported to Calgary and remains in police custody. He is due to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive.

Calgary police thanked the public, EPS and Strathcona RCMP in the investigation, noting the speed with which the investigation came together with that cooperation.

“Our homicide unit conducted a thorough investigation to find answers in what was a brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.