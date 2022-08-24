Man arrested and charged after shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in southeast Calgary on Aug. 11.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a residence located in the 2800 block of 15 Avenue S.E. at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to a release on Wednesday morning, police believe an argument between two men occurred at the residence after speaking with the complainant and witnesses.

According to the Calgary Police Service, one man left and returned in a truck. The man allegedly drove by while shooting in front of and behind the residence and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Cochrane RCMP located the truck five days later and CPS officers then executed a search warrant on the vehicle. They found a firearm in the truck and the vehicle was seized by Calgary police.

Cochrane RCMP located and arrested the suspect the next day. Police said the man is also allegedly responsible for a drive-by shooting in Morley, a neighbourhood in Cochrane.

Malik Holloway, 24, of Calgary, was charged with one count each of:

Use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Holloway was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failure to comply and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information about the incident or about firearms is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.