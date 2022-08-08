Calgary police arrest duo on drug trafficking, weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing nearly three dozen drug and firearms charges following a two-month police investigation that netted $169,000 worth of drugs, firearms and “various contraband.”

In June, Calgary Police Service investigators identified a duo they believed to be trafficking drugs while staying at various residences and hotels in the city’s northeast.

Officers executed search warrants on a storage locker, a vehicle and hotel room the pair were suspected to be using.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, police located and arrested the man and woman in the area of 26 Street and 33 Avenue N.E.

Officers also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, an SKS rifle, a .22 rifle, ammunition, crossbows, knives, cutting agents, scales, and stolen property including drivers’ licences and other identification. Police also seized 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine and 472 grams of fentanyl.

“Multiple resources from within the Calgary Police Service came together to address a significant public safety concern by successfully removing drugs and weapons from our streets,” CPS Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a statement.

Darcey Garnet Zelmer, 37, faces 29 charges related to firearms possession, breaking of previous court orders, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. Zelmer is in police custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Natalya Ann Niles, 22, faces four charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and breaking a release order. Niles appeared in court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.