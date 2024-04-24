Menu

Canada

Gas station clerk stabbed several times during violent attack at Ultramar in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 9:23 am
Montreal police are investigating after a gas station employee was attacked early Wednesday, April 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a gas station employee was attacked early Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
Montreal police say a gas station clerk is in hospital and a suspect remains at large after a violent attack in the city’s St-Laurent borough.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. Wednesday a man with a knife entered the Ultramar on the corner of Marcel-Laurin and de la Côte Vertu boulevards.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Witness accounts gathered by police say the suspect jumped the counter and proceeded to stab the 61-year-old gas station employee multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

The attack appears to have been unprovoked, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque. No money or items were reported stolen during the incident.

It remains unclear how the suspect fled.

Lévesque said investigators will be looking over security footage to help identify the suspect.

The gas station is expected to be closed for the morning as investigators comb the scene.

