Gas station clerk stabbed several times during violent attack at Ultramar in Montreal

Montreal police say a gas station clerk is in hospital and a suspect remains at large after a violent attack in the city’s St-Laurent borough.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. Wednesday a man with a knife entered the Ultramar on the corner of Marcel-Laurin and de la Côte Vertu boulevards.

Witness accounts gathered by police say the suspect jumped the counter and proceeded to stab the 61-year-old gas station employee multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

The attack appears to have been unprovoked, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque. No money or items were reported stolen during the incident.

It remains unclear how the suspect fled.

Lévesque said investigators will be looking over security footage to help identify the suspect.

The gas station is expected to be closed for the morning as investigators comb the scene.