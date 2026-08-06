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Crime

Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old with 2nd-degree murder after April incident

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 4:18 pm
1 min read
A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the alleged mid-April homicide, Saskatoon police said. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the alleged mid-April homicide, Saskatoon police said. Global News
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A teenager is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened in April, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

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It was the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was found laying “injured and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the apartment in the 1100 block of Avenue W North at 8:30 p.m. on April 15, police said.

The person was declared deceased by medical personnel after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

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