Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old with 2nd-degree murder after April incident

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A teenager is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened in April, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

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It was the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was found laying “injured and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the apartment in the 1100 block of Avenue W North at 8:30 p.m. on April 15, police said.

The person was declared deceased by medical personnel after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.