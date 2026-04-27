Saskatoon police investigate city’s 5th homicide of 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death reported by the Saskatoon Police Service earlier this month is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release from the force.

An injured, unresponsive person in an apartment at the 1100 block of Avenue West North was declared deceased by medical personnel when they arrived on the night of April 15, the service said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Prior to the paramedics’ arrival, police said life-saving measures were attempted.

Details on the name and age of the deceased were not shared by the police, who said its major crime section will continue investigating.

The death is Saskatoon’s fifth homicide, according to the city’s police service.