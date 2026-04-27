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Crime

Saskatoon police investigate city’s 5th homicide of 2026

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 1:13 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police initially reported the death as suspicious on April 15, before confirming they suspect it was a homicide later that month. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police initially reported the death as suspicious on April 15 before later confirming they suspect it was a homicide. Global News
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A suspicious death reported by the Saskatoon Police Service earlier this month is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release from the force.

An injured, unresponsive person in an apartment at the 1100 block of Avenue West North was declared deceased by medical personnel when they arrived on the night of April 15, the service said.

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Prior to the paramedics’ arrival, police said life-saving measures were attempted.

Details on the name and age of the deceased were not shared by the police, who said its major crime section will continue investigating.

The death is Saskatoon’s fifth homicide, according to the city’s police service.

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