Former MP faces 26 new weapons charges amid firearms trafficking case

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A former federal MP, Inky Mark, is facing new charges as part of a months-long RCMP investigation into firearms trafficking.

Mark was charged last month with gun trafficking after police reported seizing more than 400 firearms from his Dauphin, Man. home. An antique cannon, ammunition and more than $300,000 in cash were also seized.

The same day the arrest was announced, investigators say they were contacted about an incident involving Mark that occurred sometime between December 2024 and February 2025.

They learned the suspect had responded to a social media post about a friend complaining about a coyote on their property by going to that person’s home unprompted and giving them a firearm with ammunition. RCMP said that person did not use the weapon, which police have since recovered.

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As they investigated, work was also completed in processing the evidence seized last month.

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In total, 445 firearms were allegedly at Mark’s residence, an increase of six from the number previously reported. Of that number, 295 were unsafely stored, 10 were prohibited, 11 were restricted or prohibited firearms that were not registered to Mark, and 26.5 kilograms of explosives were recovered. That is more than four times higher than what licensed individuals can possess.

According to police, a number of restricted or prohibited firearms were also stored with readily available ammunition. Two firearms registered to the suspect were also not located.

Police re-arrested Mark on Aug. 12 and charged him with multiple additional firearms offences.

In addition to the previous 12 charges, including firearm trafficking and possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, Mark now faces 26 new charges that include:

Weapons trafficking

Three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

Nine counts of possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition without licence or registration

Nine counts of possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Two counts of failing to report losing a firearm

Having more than six kilograms of explosives

The former MP faces a total of 38 charges.

He was again released on an undertaking.

Mark sat in Parliament for 13 years, from 1997 to 2010, representing the northern riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Marquette. Before heading to Ottawa, he served as the mayor of the City of Dauphin from 1994 to 1997.

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—with files from Global News’ Tavi Dhillon