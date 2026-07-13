Former MP charged after police seize more than 400 guns from Manitoba home

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Former MP Inky Mark faces gun trafficking charges after more than 400 firearms were allegedly seized from his Dauphin home, Manitoba RCMP announced Monday.

Mark sat in Parliament for 13 years, from 1997 to 2010, representing the northern riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Marquette. Before heading to Ottawa, he served as the mayor of the City of Dauphin from 1994 to 1997.

The 78-year-old was arrested after police searched his home as part of a firearm trafficking investigation last Tuesday, Corp. Barry Kirby, of the Manitoba West District general investigation section, said. Kirby was the lead investigator in this case.

In addition to 439 guns, Mounties seized an antique cannon, ammunition and $300,000 in cash, Kirby said.

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This investigation was prompted by the gun smuggling-related arrest of a 73-year-old Dauphin man in the spring, the corporal said. Following that man’s arrest, police searched his home and identified a second suspect, Kirby said.

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A warrant to search inside the home of the second suspect was obtained by the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, he continued. That warrant, which was executed at Mark’s home last week, reportedly led to 439 guns being confiscated by police.

“It’s expected to take several weeks for investigators to document the large collection of evidence gathered at the residence and determine how many firearms were illegally possessed,” Kirby said.

Thus far, the RCMP allege at least three of the guns were illegally trafficked and one had a serial number that was tampered with.

“Hundreds of the firearms were improperly stored inside the home,” Kirby added.

Mark is currently facing 12 charges, including firearm trafficking, two counts of careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized.

He was conditionally released from police custody.