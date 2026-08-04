Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged after 2 people shot at downtown CTrain station

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
A 25-year-old Calgary man faces a list of firearms-related charges after two men were shot at southeast CTrain station on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old Calgary man faces a list of firearms-related charges after two men were shot at a southeast CTrain station on Saturday evening. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Calgary man in connection with a weekend shooting at the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station.

Officers responded to the station around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

They discovered two people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, one of them on the CTrain platform and the other closer to the BMO Centre.

They were rushed to hospital, where one of them was listed in life-threatening condition and the other in stable condition.

However, both were later upgraded to stable.

Investigators said the two men appear to have been shot following an argument that started on a CTrain, then spilled over to the CTrain platform. View image in full screen
Investigators said the two men appear to have been shot following an argument that started on a CTrain, then spilled over to the CTrain platform. Global News

Investigators said an argument between three men appears to have started on the Ctrain and when the train reached the station and the men got off, one of them produced a pistol and shot the two other men, then fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

However, police said the suspect was quickly taken into custody nearby.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He faces a total of seven charges:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault.
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.
  • One count of possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
  • One count of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
  • One count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Calgary police said the suspect fled the scene following the shooting, but was quickly taken into custody nearby. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the suspect fled the scene following the shooting, but was quickly taken into custody nearby. Global News

The accused has been ordered kept in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices