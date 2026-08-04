Calgary man charged after 2 people shot at downtown CTrain station

Calgary police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Calgary man in connection with a weekend shooting at the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station.
Officers responded to the station around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
They discovered two people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, one of them on the CTrain platform and the other closer to the BMO Centre.
They were rushed to hospital, where one of them was listed in life-threatening condition and the other in stable condition.
However, both were later upgraded to stable.
Investigators said an argument between three men appears to have started on the Ctrain and when the train reached the station and the men got off, one of them produced a pistol and shot the two other men, then fled the scene.
However, police said the suspect was quickly taken into custody nearby.
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He faces a total of seven charges:
- Two counts of aggravated assault.
- Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.
- One count of possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
- One count of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
- One count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
The accused has been ordered kept in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.
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