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Crime

Montreal police release suspect photos in attempted murder investigation

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
The SPVM released several photos on Aug. 4 of a suspect wanted in an attempted murder that occurred in May 18. View image in full screen
The SPVM released several photos on Aug. 4 of a suspect wanted in an attempted murder that occurred in May 18. SPVM
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Police in Montreal have released photos of a suspect wanted in an attempted murder case that occurred in May and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

The attempted murder occurred on May 18 in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., police say they received a 911 call about a person injured by a sharp object at the intersection of Élie-Beauregard Avenue and Perras Boulevard.

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When police arrived, a 49-year-old man was found conscious but suffering from injuries caused by a sharp object to his upper and lower body. He was then transported to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding what police are calling an armed assault remain unknown.

Three images of a suspect have been released. Police describe the suspect as between six feet and six feet five inches tall with dark, shoulder-length hair styled in dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jogging pants and white shoes.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or their local police station. They can also confidentially contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or via the tip form.

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