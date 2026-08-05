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Crime

RCMP investigating racist graffiti in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating racist graffiti painted along a highway in Pictou County.

Police have not described the nature of the graffiti, but say it was racist and motivated by hate.

Mounties say the graffiti was reported July 28 along Highway 104 in Broadway, N.S.

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They say a man driving a 2008 white Chevrolet Express cargo van was seen near the area where it was painted.

Police say the graffiti was painted over by a construction crew in the area shortly after it was reported.

RCMP say they take hate-motivated instances very seriously and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

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