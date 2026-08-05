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Crime

Trucking, transportation businesses cautioned of ‘large-scale fraud’: RCMP 

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 5:46 pm
2 min read
Mounties in Saskatchewan say trucking and transportation companies in western Canada are being targeted by people trying to make purchases with fraudulent credit cards. View image in full screen
Mounties in Saskatchewan say trucking and transportation companies in Western Canada are being targeted by people trying to make purchases with fraudulent credit cards. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A scam involving fraudulent credit cards is victimizing trucking and transportation companies across Western Canada, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Twelve businesses spanning across Saskatchewan have been targeted by the alleged scam, according to the RCMP news release. It says officers began investigating the “large-scale fraud — where fraudsters purchase truck tires and other items with fraudulent credit cards over the phone” in March.

Fraudsters tend to target businesses such as fuel distributors, automotive suppliers and tire shops in communities including Battleford, Weyburn and Onion Lake, the Saskatchewan RCMP said. People called those shops looking to buy items, including engine oil or trailer parts, and offered payment via credit card over the phone.

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The transaction would show as “approved and pending” prompting the shops to courier the goods to the customer, the release says.

“After the items were shipped, the credit card would be declined, and no payment would be received,” it continues.

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Nobody has been charged in relation to this scam, according to police, who said they are hoping they can “help prevent further victimization.”

RCMP believe more businesses have been defrauded and are urging them to come forward. The release notes that non-transportation companies may have also been targeted.

“The investigation extends across provincial borders, with other related incidents having been identified throughout Western Canada,” the Saskatchewan RCMP said. It said it is working with police in other jurisdictions in the probe.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, the RCMP recommended business owners be cautious when the first method of payment for an order is declined, as fraudsters may have access to more than one card. It said to be mindful and stay diligent during rushed or unusual requests.

Police also said businesses should not proceed with shipment of orders with suspicious transactions until they have been verified. Companies should also verify the caller’s identity and avoid relying on caller ID, it added.

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