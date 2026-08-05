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Crime

RCMP shoot man during overnight standoff in Fox Creek, ASIRT investigating

By Mikayla Pohl Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 5:38 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man in Fox Creek early Wednesday morning, after an overnight standoff.

RCMP in Fox Creek, located about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a weapon on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.

RCMP said they found a man at a property 5A Street between 7 and 8 Avenue with a weapon.

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He didn’t want to surrender, leading to seven hours of crisis negotiations while people in the community were ordered to shelter in place.

At 5:18 a.m., there was a confrontation between the man and RCMP, during which an officer fired their gun at the suspect, police said in an updated news release.

The man was provided medical care at the site and airlifted by STARS to hospital. RCMP said no officers were injured.

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In addition to ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP are also conducting their own internal review and say they are fully cooperating with ASIRT.

The government agency investigates incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury or death, along with allegations of misconduct.

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