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Crime

Halifax police asking for help finding ammunition lost during foot chase

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 11:17 am
1 min read
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A shoulder patch on the uniform of a Halifax Regional Police officer is seen in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
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Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for help finding ammunition an officer lost during a foot chase Tuesday morning.

Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect at around 10:35 a.m. on Green Road in Dartmouth.

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That’s when police believe an ammunition magazine fell from an officer’s equipment belt.

The suspect was arrested but did not have the ammunition, while a search of the area didn’t find it either.

Police warn it’s illegal for the public to possess police-issued equipment, and anybody found with the magazine could be charged.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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