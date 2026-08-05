Halifax police asking for help finding ammunition lost during foot chase

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Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for help finding ammunition an officer lost during a foot chase Tuesday morning.

Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect at around 10:35 a.m. on Green Road in Dartmouth.

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That’s when police believe an ammunition magazine fell from an officer’s equipment belt.

The suspect was arrested but did not have the ammunition, while a search of the area didn’t find it either.

Police warn it’s illegal for the public to possess police-issued equipment, and anybody found with the magazine could be charged.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.