Florida 3-year-old dead after getting head stuck in kitchen play set: police

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A Florida family is mourning the loss of their three-year-old daughter after police said the child’s head became stuck in a kitchen play set while at a babysitter’s home.

The girl, identified by her family as Briella, died on July 27, four days after Boynton Beach Police said the child was found “unresponsive and not breathing.”

In a news release shared on July 24, Boynton Beach Police said it was dispatched to the Meadows of Boynton Beach community just after 11 a.m. local time on July 23 for reports of a three-year-old child who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

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“Upon arrival, officers located the toddler and immediately began life-saving measures. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene and transported the child to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition,” police said in the news release.

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According to the preliminary investigation, the toddler, along with her sibling, had been at a babysitter’s house when the incident occurred.

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“The babysitter left the residence and left the children in their spouses’ care. During this time, the spouse remained upstairs as the children played downstairs, periodically checking on the children and giving them snacks. The spouse came down to check on the children and located the 3-year-old with their head stuck in a kitchen play set,” police said.

The spouse removed the child and immediately began performing life-saving measures until first responders arrived, according to the news release.

“The toddler’s sibling advised that the child’s toys had fallen into the kitchen play set when they attempted to retrieve the toys and became stuck,” police said.

Investigators told CBS affiliate WPEC that the playset was “an old wooden set that was bought off of Facebook Marketplace” and noted they did not know the make, model or brand at the time.

Charges have not been filed and the investigation remains ongoing, police added.

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In a GoFundMe created by Briella’s family, the description said, “On July 27, our hearts were shattered by the unexpected loss of our beloved Briella following a tragic accident.”

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“Briella was a bright light in the lives of so many. She had a kind heart, a beautiful spirit, and a smile that could light up any room. She touched countless lives with her love, laughter, and compassion and the impact she made will never be forgotten,” the description added.

The money raised will “help ease the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, along with other unexpected costs during this incredibly difficult time,” according to the fundraising page.

“Thank you for your love, support, and generosity as we honor Briella’s life and cherish the memories she gave us. She will forever be loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts,” the GoFundMe page added.

The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$75,890 of its $70,000 goal from more than 640 donations as of Wednesday morning.

Global News has reached out to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office for further information but has not received a response.