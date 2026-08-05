More than 500 arrests, 4K charges by Toronto retail crime unit since formation

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The Toronto Police Service is touting the results of its organized retail crime unit, saying it has led to more than 500 arrests and 4,000 charges since its inception two years ago.

In total, police have made 546 arrests, laid 4,033 charges and found more than $1.6 million in stolen merchandise linked to investigations, according to a news release.

“Every year it’s estimated that Canadian retailers lose billions of dollars to retail crime,” Chief Myron Demkiw said. “This hurts big chains and mom and pop shops, it hurts the economy, and it’s made people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.”

The specialized unit was formed in 2024 after a rise in retail crime at businesses in north Etobicoke.

Police describe the unit as creating a “direct and consistent point of contact for retailers,” and said it also introduced a streamlined reporting process.

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During a Wednesday news conference, Demkiw highlighted a few investigations as examples of the unit’s success. This included one investigation that resulted in the arrest of 20 people and more than 400 charges being laid.

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“This work is essential to disrupting organized crime, which often relies on proceeds from these crimes to fund other criminal activity,” he said.

Supt. Ron Taverner, unit commander with 23 Division, said organized crime has a big connection to retail crime.

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He said tackling retail crime is “significant” because it disrupts the distribution and resale of stolen goods.

Taverner said in one incident, a group of people entered an LCBO with bags and suitcases, then “blatantly” left the store with the bags and suitcases full of stolen goods. During the news conference, he showed security video showing the people entering with various bags before leaving the store with the bags and suitcases in shopping carts.

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Police and the Retail Council of Canada, which also attended the news conference, also said Wednesday that the success of the retail crime unit is proof of why a joint task force is needed.

“Here in Toronto and across Canada, we are seeing clear and troubling trends: an increase in aggression and violence towards retail staff,” said Rui Rodrigues with the retail council. “Retailers cannot solve this alone and police can’t solve this alone. Prosecutors and governments cannot solve this alone. We need to work together as a community.”

Rodrigues said he’d like to see a provincially funded joint task force operation to tackle retail crime and encouraged the Ontario government to lead that effort.

Global News has contacted solicitor general Michael Kerzner for comment.

An important factor in tackling this type of crime, Taverner said, is addressing the root cause.

“So it all comes down, quite frankly, to money,” Taverner said. “These people make a lot of money from this and that is really the root cause and it’s how they get this money by creating, by being involved in crimes and then distributing this property to others…. We believe that that money is going to fuel other types of organized crime issues.”