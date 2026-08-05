Southern Alberta men’s health group member steps up to raise cancer awareness

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When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life across the world, social isolation became a very clear and real issue.

As countries began to ease restrictions and life started to return to normal, Mark Vella realized southern Alberta could do with a men’s group to help bring camaraderie and friendship to those who otherwise didn’t have it.

So, he started a local chapter of Men’s Sheds about two-and-a-half years ago with just a few other guys.

“Our first project was (a take one, leave one library box), now here we are restoring motorcycles, building lots of things for the community,” said Vella, who is now the executive director.

The group has expanded 10-fold since that little library box was installed in the yard of a daycare.

Boasting 50 members, Men’s Sheds is giving men in southern Alberta a place to bond.

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“Men’s Sheds provides that safe space where we get to talk about men’s health and wellness, where we actually get to do something about that. A lot of that is framed in recreational therapy, the project-driven work that we do,” said Vella.

According to Vella, his branch is one of the largest in the country.

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“It’s been life-changing for me,” said Steele Tolman, a recent member.

Tolman says he has long admired Men’s Sheds, but didn’t realize there was a local chapter until a few months ago, when he decided to join.

“I mean, the connections I’ve made, it’s woken up passions that I had given up on, like my wood carvings,” said Tolman.

Working alone most days, he says isolation has been a serious point of negativity in his life, but Men’s Sheds has quite literally spun things around for him.

“The biggest thing is just being part of the community. I’ve made connections with people I can’t imagine I’d have ever even talked to if it wasn’t in a situation like this and those have formed into strong friendships now that, well I never expected that part of it.”

One big aspect of Men’s Sheds is breaking down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, which members say has made a big difference for them, too.

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“Men’s mental health is a really big issue. It’s one of the things we’re getting more involved with,” said Tom Hovan, secretary for the group.

He says terrible news struck his family earlier this year, but his friends at Men’s Sheds were there every step of the way.

“In February, my wife was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The support I had from the group was, ‘Hey Tom, how’s it going? How’s Sharon?’. When we got the final diagnosis of all clear, they’ve got it all, they couldn’t find anything, it was, ‘Hey, that’s great.’ It was just good support.”

With cancer affecting so many people, including members like Hovan, Vella decided to show his support in the best way he could.

“Three years into (growing my hair out), it’s time to cut the locks and do something meaningful, impactful,” said Vella.

Next month, he’ll be donating his hair to cancer victims.

However, he wanted to use his platform at Men’s Sheds to go further.

Vella launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for at home stool kits to help members of Men’s Sheds, or just members of the community, discretely and privately monitor their health at home.

“There’s definitely a financial barrier and this is a topic that touches me personally with my own family as bowel cancer and prostate cancer have shown up the past couple of years.”

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The campaign has a goal of $5,000 and will continue to accept donations until the end of August.