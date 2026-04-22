Smuggling charges laid against Manitoba man after guns stolen from the U.S.: RCMP

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A 73-year-old Manitoba man is facing charges on both sides of the border after allegedly stealing a handgun from a Minnesota gun show, the provincial police said.

He was at the airport trying to leave the United States with the firearm when he was arrested. The stolen handgun was taken from his bag by the local sheriff’s office, according to a news release from the RCMP.

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The man was charged with felony theft in the U.S. and returned home to Canada after posting bail late last month, the police said.

Weeks later, on April 15, officers searched the accused’s Dauphin-area home and found seven firearms, at least two of which were believed to be stolen from the United States.

As a result, the suspect is facing a slew of firearms and gun-smuggling related charges, police said.

He is charged with weapons trafficking, importing weapons knowing they are unauthorized, possessing a weapon with the knowledge that owning it is illegal and unsafe storage of firearms, according to the RCMP.