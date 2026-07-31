Hamilton police seek 15-year-old suspect in double homicide

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Hamilton police are looking for 15-year-old Rahziel Martin in connection with a shooting that left two other teens dead in Stoney Creek earlier this week.

Martin is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

Police say they’ve received judicial authorization under the Youth Criminal Justice Act to temporarily identify Martin for the purpose of locating and arresting him.

View image in full screen 15-year-old Rahziel Martin is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two other teens in Stoney Creek. Hamilton Police Service

On Wednesday, just before 2:30 a.m., Hamilton police responded to a home on Candlewood Drive in Stoney Creek following reports of shots fired.

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Officers located 18-year-old Abdulmalek Shibli and a 16-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Both later died in hospital.

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Police believe the shooting may have been in retaliation for another incident involving the use of bear spray in the Barton Street East and Centennial Parkway North area of Hamilton.

Police are cautioning members of the public to not approach Martin if they see him. Instead, they should call 911.

Investigators are urging Martin to seek legal advice and turn himself in.