Man accused of driving into building while impaired: Saskatoon police

A 36-year-old man in Saskatoon is facing charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly accelerating a vehicle into a building on Thursday evening, police say.
Saskatoon police officers were responding to a reportedly impaired driver at the 3900 block of 8th Street East around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the police service said in a news release.
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When officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, police allege he “accelerated and drove into a building,” adding that the man was then arrested.
Police say the man refused to provide a breath sample and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the release.
He has been charged with impaired driving, refusal to comply with demand, driving while prohibited and breach of court-imposed conditions.
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