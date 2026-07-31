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Crime

Man accused of driving into building while impaired: Saskatoon police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 5:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan proposing more immediate fines, penalties for impaired drivers'
Saskatchewan proposing more immediate fines, penalties for impaired drivers
RELATED: Saskatchewan proposing more immediate fines, penalties for impaired drivers – Jun 29, 2026
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A 36-year-old man in Saskatoon is facing charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly accelerating a vehicle into a building on Thursday evening, police say.

Saskatoon police officers were responding to a reportedly impaired driver at the 3900 block of 8th Street East around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the police service said in a news release.

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When officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, police allege he “accelerated and drove into a building,” adding that the man was then arrested.

Police say the man refused to provide a breath sample and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the release.

He has been charged with impaired driving, refusal to comply with demand, driving while prohibited and breach of court-imposed conditions.

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