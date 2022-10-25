19-week Calgary drug trafficking investigation nets guns, cars and cash

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged and a pair of firearms seized following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation by the Calgary Police Service.

In June, police began the investigation after becoming aware of an alleged drug trafficking scheme.

On Oct. 13, officers searched a Skyview Ranch residence in the 4600 block of 128 Avenue N.E. and seized a GSG-16 semi-automatic rifle, a 110-round drum magazine for the rifle, $10,000 in cash, drug scales, drug packaging materials, seven cell phones and three luxury cars.

A search of the cars also resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun with filed-off serial number, 50 grams of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police charged Teny Wang, 21, with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, improper storage of a firearm, possession of the proceeds of crime and three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited. Wang is due to appear in court on Nov. 4.

Ruach Bang, 24, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime, and is also due to appear in court on Nov. 4.

“These offenders, who were in possession of illegally obtained firearms, posed a significant risk to our community,” Sgt. Garth Kowalyk of the CPS Serious Habitual Offender Program (SHOP) said in a statement. “The illicit use of firearms in Calgary continues to be a priority for our service and we remain focused on strategically targeting offenders believed to be involved in ongoing gun violence.”

Calgary police ask anyone with information about the incident to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.