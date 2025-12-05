Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta teen faces long list of charges after two overdose deaths

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 17-year-old is facing a long list of drug offences following two suspected fatal drug overdoses on the Tsuut'ina Nation last summer. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 17-year-old is facing a long list of drug offences following two suspected fatal drug overdoses on the Tsuut'ina Nation last summer. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have charged a 17-year-old boy following two suspected fatal overdoses on the Tsuut’ina Nation, west of Calgary, in May and June of 2025.

While the exact cause of death is pending toxicology reports, police say a five-month-long investigation helped them identify a teen who was allegedly selling cocaine, often during his school lunch break.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They also obtained and executed a search warrant on a residence where they seized cellphones, cash, weigh scales and bear spray, as well as a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On Nov. 13, 2025, police arrested the teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He faces a long list of charges, including:

  • Eight counts of trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon
  • One count of possession of identity documents

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5, 2025.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices