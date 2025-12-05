Alberta teen faces long list of charges after two overdose deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 17-year-old boy following two suspected fatal overdoses on the Tsuut’ina Nation, west of Calgary, in May and June of 2025.

While the exact cause of death is pending toxicology reports, police say a five-month-long investigation helped them identify a teen who was allegedly selling cocaine, often during his school lunch break.

They also obtained and executed a search warrant on a residence where they seized cellphones, cash, weigh scales and bear spray, as well as a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On Nov. 13, 2025, police arrested the teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He faces a long list of charges, including:

Eight counts of trafficking of a controlled substance

Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of possession of identity documents

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5, 2025.