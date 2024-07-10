2 charged in Calgary drug and weapon seizure in June

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman charged in connection with a police seizure of firearms and drugs during the search of a residence and vehicle in June will appear in court later this month.

The charges stem from a police investigation following reports late last month of a man suspected of violating court-ordered prohibitions on drug and gun possession.

Police say officers searched a residence in the 8800 block of 36th Avenue Northwest as well a vehicle.

Seized items included a loaded semi-automatic .223 calibre rifle with a prohibited magazine, a loaded semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle with a drum magazine and a serial number removed, a loaded .32 calibre revolver with no serial number, 115 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, and other drugs.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were subsequently arrested in downtown Calgary and charged with drug and weapons-related offences.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 22. The man is scheduled to appear Wednesday, July 24.