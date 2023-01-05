Stolen ID, guns, luxury vehicles found in Calgary drug trafficking, vehicle cloning investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into drug trafficking and vehicle cloning resulted in charges against two people after multiple search warrants in Calgary and northwest of the city revealed weapons, ammunition, stolen cars, identity theft documents and nearly $200,000 in drugs.

As part of a month-long investigation, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Covington Close N.E. on Dec. 15, 2022, seizing:

a stolen and re-vinned 2014 Lotus Evora, a sports car worth around $110,000

RCMP body armour

ammunition

small amounts of psilocybin, cocaine and methamphetamine

three kilograms of tablets of an unknown substance

identity theft documents.

Two days later, another search warrant was executed on a home on Woodland Estates Drive in Rocky View County, northwest of Calgary. More items were seized:

prohibited pistol and rifle magazines, and ammunition

four assault rifles

approximately one kilogram of fentanyl, valued at $100,000

about 1.5 litres of GHB, valued at $2,000

700 grams of methamphetamine

around four kilograms of unknown tablets

four stolen vehicles, including a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, a 2019 Lincoln Navigator, a 2019 Ram Rebel pickup, and a 2008 Cadillac SRX

nearly $12,000 in cash

re-vinning and re-keying equipment and tools

personal, company and financial information for hundreds of people and businesses

fraudulent ID and vehicle documents

ID card printers and embossers

On Dec. 31, 2022, a third search warrant was executed in the 0 to 100 block of Country Village Landing N.E., where officers found 10 kilograms of unknown tablets and evidence of drug manufacturing.

Two people have been charged.

Clint Parmeter, 44, faces a total of 32 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, possession of stolen property, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of unlicensed weapons, careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, among other charges. Parmeter is due to appear in court on Jan. 11.

Kendall Pyne, 42, faces 13 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, possession of stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of proceeds of crime. Pyne is due to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Throughout the entire process, identity information belonging to more than 700 people, 48 businesses and 100 vehicles was found. CPS said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or can provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.