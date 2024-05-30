4 people charged in Calgary drug trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Calgary and the surrounding areas, police announced Thursday.

Police said in February, an investigation into two people believed to be involved in drug trafficking began, leading to search warrants being carried out earlier this month in the Calgary community of Pantatella and in Rocky View County.

During the searches, police seized eight cells phone, $10,255 in cash and a large number of drugs, including:

421 grams of cocaine

658 grams of methamphetamine

1.6 kilograms of fentanyl

242 pills of hydromorphone (often sold under the brand name Dilaudid)

703 pills of Percocet (a blend of oxycodone and acetaminophen)

497 pills of Xanax (a benzodiazepine)

The four people arrested face a total of 37 charges, including drug possession and production, and have court dates next month.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.