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Crime

Missing cat leads to extortion charges for neighbour: Winnipeg police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 19, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash . View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash . AP Photo/Matt Rourke: The Associated Press
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The search for a missing cat in Winnipeg has led to a man being charged with extortion, police said Sunday.

A 44-year-old woman reported that her cat had gone missing on July 14 from her residence in the 200 block of Manitoba Avenue.

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The woman told police that she suspected a neighbour was involved.

That neighbour later admitted to the woman that he had her cat and delivered a letter demanding money in exchange for the feline’s return. The woman shared the information with police.

On Thursday, police visited the neighbour’s home, located the cat unharmed and returned it to the woman.

The 72-year-old man is now facing charges of extortion and theft under $5,000. He has since been released on an undertaking.

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