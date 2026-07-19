Missing cat leads to extortion charges for neighbour: Winnipeg police

The search for a missing cat in Winnipeg has led to a man being charged with extortion, police said Sunday.
A 44-year-old woman reported that her cat had gone missing on July 14 from her residence in the 200 block of Manitoba Avenue.
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The woman told police that she suspected a neighbour was involved.
That neighbour later admitted to the woman that he had her cat and delivered a letter demanding money in exchange for the feline’s return. The woman shared the information with police.
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On Thursday, police visited the neighbour’s home, located the cat unharmed and returned it to the woman.
The 72-year-old man is now facing charges of extortion and theft under $5,000. He has since been released on an undertaking.
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