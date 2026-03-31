Police in Lethbridge make largest fentanyl seizure in city’s history

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Officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), along with Lethbridge police, have seized 2.25 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $450,000, which investigators claim makes it the largest seizure of the deadly drug in the city’s history.

Members of ALERT’s Lethbridge organized crime team made the seizure on March 19 following the search of a home in the Victoria Park neighbourhood, near Chinook Regional Hospital and a middle school.

Investigators said the fentanyl, which was found stashed throughout the home, would represent roughly 22,000 doses if sold on the street.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested and also found to be violating two previous court-ordered release conditions in connection with other major drug seizures in the city, including her arrest in July 2025 when she was accused of being in possession of 1,137 grams of fentanyl.

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She faces a number of charges, including:

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Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of more than 2,000 cigarettes; and

Breach of a release order.

She has been remanded in custody until her next court appearance on April 23.

The previous largest fentanyl seizure in Lethbridge history took place in December 2022, when 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl was seized as part of a million-dollar drug seizure.

The accused in that case was sentenced to 12 years in prison, which commenced in February 2025.