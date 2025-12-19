SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada changes chemical regulations to curb illegal fentanyl, other drugs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 10:23 am
2 min read
Fentanyl is displayed before a news conference at RCMP headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Fentanyl is displayed before a news conference at RCMP headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada says it has amended the regulations for precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment used to make illegal synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Changes to the regulations under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act include mandatory reporting of suspicious transactions involving precursors, and requiring licensed companies to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the diversion of the chemicals.

A statement from Health Canada says the changes expand conditions for selling certain health products containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine to minimize the risk of diversion to illegal markets.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Provincial Police announce largest fentanyl bust in their history'
Ontario Provincial Police announce largest fentanyl bust in their history

The agency says it is also decreasing the availability of drug manufacturing equipment such as pill presses and by requiring import registration for certain component parts.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s drug laws list dozens of chemicals, most of which have legal uses — such as in pharmaceuticals, fragrances and flavouring agents — that are also considered precursors to making illegal drugs.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health Canada says the new measures aim to help disrupt illegal drug production by criminal organizations and ensure that border enforcement officials have the tools to stop the illegal importation of drug manufacturing equipment.

A summary of the new regulations says most of the overdose deaths in Canada involve illegally produced fentanyl, and that police have noticed an increase in illegal domestic production as well as the illegal importation and diversion of chemical ingredients and equipment.

Trending Now

“The amendments will help disrupt illegal domestic drug production by organized crime groups, not only decreasing the risk that these harmful drugs are present in Canada, but also decreasing the risk that they would be illegally exported to other countries,” the summary says.

Click to play video: 'Fentanyl Awareness Day'
Fentanyl Awareness Day

Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are two precursors that have an established history of misuse and diversion to the illegal production of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada says natural health products and non-prescription drugs containing these precursors have been authorized for sale as decongestants, but there is evidence that some have been promoted and sold often to consumers who want to enhance athletic performance and increase weight loss and energy.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices