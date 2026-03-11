CBSA warns ‘industry pressure’ slowing action on tranquillizers in fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian border officials are concerned that “industry pressure” is slowing efforts to stop powerful animal tranquillizers from moving through the illegal drug supply.

Criminal organizations are increasingly mixing veterinary sedatives like xylazine, also known as “tranq” or “zombie drug,” into fentanyl to prolong the opioids’ effects and increase value. But drug users often don’t know they’re taking these tranquillizers, which can cause severe wounds and health complications.

While several U.S. states have tried to crack down on traffickers who mix street drugs with animal sedatives, newly released documents obtained by Global News show that the Canada Border Services Agency’s attempt to follow suit has been hampered by industry lobbying.

Global News obtained a CBSA report through access to information laws. In it, border officials say controlling fentanyl itself has faced “little resistance,” but substances with “dual use,” such as veterinarian medication, present a “different challenge.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:19 BCCDC issues medetomidine drug alert

On Wednesday, Health Canada listed five chemical precursors used in the production of fentanyl as controlled substances, meaning anyone caught illegally importing or distributing these chemicals could face criminal charges as of April 12.

Xylazine is a prescription drug regulated under the Food and Drugs Act. It is not listed under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which applies to drugs posing a higher risk of abuse or addiction.

“Pressure from the lobbying industry means products that are universally recognized as having negative health outcomes, such as xylazine, aren’t being listed,” the undated report obtained by Global News says.

It’s not clear which industry border officials are referring to. Neither the CBSA nor Health Canada responded to requests for clarification.

Story continues below advertisement

How is Health Canada responding?

At least nine U.S. states and the United Kingdom have classified xylazine as a controlled substance or created new penalties criminalizing its abuse.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Health Canada won’t say if it plans to take similar action.

In a statement to Global News, spokesperson Charlaine Sleiman said the agency is “concerned about the presence” of these contaminants and “reviews considerations related to the possible scheduling of any substance.”

6:19 OPP investigation takes 31 illegal guns, fentanyl off streets

The Conservatives called for xylazine to be scheduled as a controlled substance more than a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Putting it on the controlled substance list would actually restrict [it] and at least give us the ability to have more monitoring,” Conservative health critic and Manitoba MP Dan Mazier said.

“I just don’t understand why the Liberals are not acting on this.”

Concerns about animal welfare

Xylazine is used to sedate large animals like cattle and horses. Its presence in fentanyl has fuelled a debate about how to prevent its abuse, while protecting its legitimate veterinary use as a pain reliever.

“While we’re concerned about public safety, we are also concerned about animal welfare,” Canadian Veterinary Medical Association president-elect Kathleen MacMillan told Global News.

“We don’t have a lot of options, especially in cattle,” she said. “It is essential that we are able to have access to these drugs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Where are ‘tranq’ and other substances coming from?

Veterinarians typically administer xylazine to animals in liquid form. It’s showing up in street drugs as powder.

American law enforcement agencies have pointed to China as the main supplier.

0:36 China agrees to tighten controls on fentanyl precursors: Patel

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Chinese chemical companies of manufacturing the fentanyl, precursor chemicals and adulterants like xylazine that wind up in the United States and Mexico.

Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone, a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, does not counter the sedative’s effects.

Canadian public health experts warn that another, more potent animal tranquillizer is appearing in street drugs, in many cases replacing xylazine altogether.

New animal sedative emerges

The drug, medetomidine, has been linked to a rise in overdoses in British Columbia and Ontario. While the number of fatal opioid overdoses has fallen in Canada, the introduction of animal sedatives is creating more unpredictability in the country’s drug crisis.

“What we’re seeing is a very complicated withdrawal state [from medetomidine],” said Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, deputy health officer at Vancouver Coastal Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“People become agitated, develop very high blood pressure and heart rates, and the withdrawal is difficult to manage. In some cases, it requires hospitalization or ICU admission.”

Lysyshyn said medetomidine has been detected in as much as 50 per cent of opioid samples in British Columbia.

1:58 Southern Alberta records 1st month without opioid overdose deaths since 2017

Toronto’s Drug Checking Services, one of the few programs in Canada that analyzes the makeup of illicit drugs, has seen a massive spike, detecting medetomidine in up to 80 per cent of fentanyl samples.

It is not clear why drug traffickers are shifting to medetomidine, though some suspect tighter regulations on xylazine in the U.S. could be a factor.

“A game of whack-a-mole does happen,” Lysyshyn said.

“A contaminant appears in the drug supply, regulators move to restrict it, and then producers simply switch to another substance.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Sergio Vargas