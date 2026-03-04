Police seize $2.3M worth of fentanyl in multi-province trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

Police say more than $2.3 million worth of suspected fentanyl has been seized as part of an investigation into an interprovincial drug trafficking network operating between Ontario and Alberta.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation, known as Project OLLIE, began in May 2025 and was led by the force’s Border Drug Interdiction Task Force in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators say they identified a network allegedly trafficking fentanyl between the GTA and Calgary, prompting a joint investigation with the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP.

Police say a search warrant executed Feb. 10 at a residence on Albright Road in Brampton resulted in the seizure of 18 kg of suspected fentanyl.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators said the amount seized is equivalent to approximately 180,000 potentially lethal doses.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

They face multiple offences including conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Authorities say one of the accused was arrested in Brampton, another was arrested in Winnipeg on a Canada-wide warrant and a third was arrested in Calgary.

All three were remanded into custody following bail hearings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police say a fourth suspect remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the investigation.

In a statement, the OPP said seizing the drugs prevented a significant threat to public safety.

Investigators say several law enforcement agencies across Canada assisted in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities in their region.