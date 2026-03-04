Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seize $2.3M worth of fentanyl in multi-province trafficking bust

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: New regulations targeting illegal drug chemicals, equipment'
Health Matters: New regulations targeting illegal drug chemicals, equipment
WATCH: Health Canada is introducing new regulations targeting chemicals and equipment used to manufacture illegal synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. The amended rules require licensed companies to report all suspicious transactions and take preventative measures against chemicals being redirected to unauthorized channels. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Dec. 19, 2025. – Dec 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say more than $2.3 million worth of suspected fentanyl has been seized as part of an investigation into an interprovincial drug trafficking network operating between Ontario and Alberta.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation, known as Project OLLIE, began in May 2025 and was led by the force’s Border Drug Interdiction Task Force in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators say they identified a network allegedly trafficking fentanyl between the GTA and Calgary, prompting a joint investigation with the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP.

Police say a search warrant executed Feb. 10 at a residence on Albright Road in Brampton resulted in the seizure of 18 kg of suspected fentanyl.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators said the amount seized is equivalent to approximately 180,000 potentially lethal doses.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

They face multiple offences including conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Authorities say one of the accused was arrested in Brampton, another was arrested in Winnipeg on a Canada-wide warrant and a third was arrested in Calgary.

Trending Now

All three were remanded into custody following bail hearings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police say a fourth suspect remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the investigation.

In a statement, the OPP said seizing the drugs prevented a significant threat to public safety.

Investigators say several law enforcement agencies across Canada assisted in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities in their region.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices