Politics

Carney to meet with King Charles III during trip to United Kingdom

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 6:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney travelling overseas to strengthen NATO ties before U.K., Italy vacation'
Carney travelling overseas to strengthen NATO ties before U.K., Italy vacation
Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Norway on Friday as Canada seeks to strengthen ties with Nordic countries. Carney then plans to vacation in both the U.K. and Italy before heading to Canada following March Break.
Prime Minister Mark Carney will have an audience with King Charles III as a part of an upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting, set for the afternoon of March 16, will be the third time Carney and the King have meet since Carney became prime minister a year ago.

The first was an audience in London in March of 2025, followed by Charles’ visit to Canada in May of last year.

During his trip to Canada, King Charles delivered the throne speech in Parliament, the first time a British monarch has done so in decades. The moment was rife with symbolism amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada and attacks on its sovereignty.

King Charles meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders on Wednesday, where the grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said the King “expressed his concern” over potential Alberta separation.

Carney will also meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer while in London, a part of his latest international trip to both Norway and the U.K.

—With files from Global’s Sean Boynton and the Canadian Press

