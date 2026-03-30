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2 comments

  1. Ironic Comedy
    March 30, 2026 at 9:21 am

    If AC was generating a good profit margin under his leadership he shouldn’t retire. Who cares if he can’t speak French. I don’t. Hire a translator to translate your speeches. I hear Quebec is going to have a referendum for separation. I suggest the rest of Canada hold a referendum to expel Quebec from confederation.

  2. A
    March 30, 2026 at 9:13 am

    You know darn well that Carney pushed this despite his lack of french and the GG’s lack of french. He probably threatened them that they would get no more subsidies.

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Canada

Air Canada’s CEO Michael Rousseau to retire after days of resignation calls

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 8:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for resignation of Air Canada CEO following his failure to speak French'
Calls for resignation of Air Canada CEO following his failure to speak French
There are growing calls for the CEO of Air Canada to resign after he issued an English-only message following the tragic crash at LaGuardia Airport that claimed the lives of two Canadian pilots. Prime Minister Mark Carney is accusing Michael Rousseau of lacking compassion, while Quebec’s premier is among those saying the airline's top executive should quit. As Dan Spector reports, this is not the first time the Air Canada CEO has found himself at the center of a language controversy.
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Air Canada has announced that CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of this year’s third quarter on Monday morning.

The news comes after backlash from political leaders last week over Rousseau’s English-only video condolences after the deadly Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport that killed two of the airlines pilots, including one from Quebec.

“The Board has had a longstanding focus on CEO succession planning. Consistent with this priority, work has been underway for more than two years on a comprehensive internal development program for high potential executives,” Air Canada’s statement reads.

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“An external global search was also commenced in January 2026 to identify potential additional candidates with the skills, and experience to lead Canada’s national airline, proudly headquartered in Montréal, Québec.”

Rousseau has been the CEO of Air Canada since February 2021.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney had criticized Rousseau’s English-only crash condolences last week, saying he was “very disappointed.”

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances but particularly in these circumstances: a lack of judgment and a lack of compassion,” Carney told reporters on Thursday morning, speaking first in French before repeating the criticisms in English.

“We live in a bilingual country. Companies like Air Canada, particularly, have a responsibility to always communicate in both official languages, regardless of the situation.”

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