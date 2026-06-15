Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Doug Brekfaust
    June 15, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    When isn’t a govt union on strike these days. They must be Co-ordinating their strikes so they are all not on strike at the same time .
    Wonder if they know what the meaning of public servant is. You know,,, to serve the public!

  2. Bob B
    June 15, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    Avoid parks in summer?
    That’s union thinking for you.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver outside workers escalate job action to full-scale strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 12:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Outside workers at Metro Vancouver escalate their job action to full-scale strike'
Outside workers at Metro Vancouver escalate their job action to full-scale strike
WATCH: Outside workers at Metro Vancouver escalate their job action to full-scale strike
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Metro Vancouver outside workers have escalated their job action to a full-scale strike after rotating pickets in the past few weeks .

Union spokesman Bill Tieleman says all member workers of the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union walked off the job Monday with the exception of those designated as essential-service staff.

The union says it is asking residents in Metro Vancouver to consider avoiding 30 regional parks and greenways, since most district employees there will not be working.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The sites including Grouse Mountain Regional Park and the Grouse Grind trail, Pacific Spirit Park in Vancouver, Burnaby Lake Regional Park and others.

The last contract between Metro Vancouver and the workers expired in December 2024, and no talks are currently scheduled with the district saying they have offered possible restart dates without preconditions and the union disputing that claim.

Story continues below advertisement

The union represents more than 700 workers covering operations in water and wastewater treatment, air quality tracking, natural resources, parks, infrastructure and ecological reserves across Metro Vancouver.

Union president Jesse Medeiros says workers will decide Monday if they continue the full-scale strike or to consider other job actions to restart talks.

“Our frontline service members have been without a contract for 17 months and they are fed up with Metro Vancouver management stalling and incompetence, so we unfortunately have to take this strong action to get them back to bargaining without preconditions,” he says in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices