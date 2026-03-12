Canmore’s Livability Tax Program one step closer to reality

Send this page to someone via email

A recent legal decision has paved the way for an affordability program aiming to tackle Canmore’s housing crisis to move forward.

The Livability Tax Program is part of a broader strategy to address housing affordability concerns in the mountain town. The program creates residential property sub-classes with different tax rates based on occupancy, applying a higher rate to properties not used as a primary residence.

A recent decision from the Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal in the case Ross v. Canmore, finding the Livability Tax Program bylaw was enacted to address a genuine municipal concern, bringing the program one step closer to reality.

The program is similar to Vancouver’s Empty Homes Tax and Toronto’s Vacant Home Tax. Canmore’s program would see roughly an additional 0.4 per cent of the assessed property value added to ‘second-home’ property taxes.

Homeowners can qualify for the lower tax rate by renting or living in their home as a primary residence, for a minimum of 183 days a year, 60 of which must be consecutive.