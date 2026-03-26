Quebec man shot dead in Dominican Republic robbery, 2 arrested

A 19-year-old man from Quebec is dead after he was shot during a robbery in the Dominican Republic, police in the country say.
The national police force said in a news release Wednesday that two men have been arrested in connection with Tristan Primeau-Pointras’s killing.
Primeau-Pointras was vacationing in the country with his brother, police said. The two were making their way back to a hotel from a food establishment in the early morning hours of Monday when the incident unfolded.
Police said the two were “intercepted by the alleged aggressors” on the Puerto Plata–Maimon highway for the purpose of a robbery.
“Under those circumstances, one of the detainees allegedly fired the shot that caused the fatal wound, while both were traveling on a motorcycle,” police said.
“According to the preliminary report, the young man, who was temporarily staying at the Riu Bachata hotel, died from a gunshot wound, according to the corresponding report.”
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Jordi Yúnior Severiano, 23, and Rangel Merete Rodríguez, 30, were identified and arrested. Primeau-Pointras’s brother picked them out of a lineup, police said.
“The law enforcement agency indicated that the detainees are in custody and will be brought to justice in the coming hours, while investigations continue to fully clarify the circumstances of the case,” police said.
“The investigation is being conducted by officers of the National Police, who are actively carrying out the corresponding work to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished.”
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Police added that investigators also seized a small, blue package containing more than 90 portions of suspected marijuana and $905 in local currency.
Primeau-Pointras was a resident of Sainte-Julienne, Que., the town announced in a post on Facebook.
“We wish to offer our most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy,” the post in French reads.
“The Juliennes community is wholeheartedly with them.”
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