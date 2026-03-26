Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec man shot dead in Dominican Republic robbery, 2 arrested

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 10:09 am
2 min read
Dominican Republic flags View image in full screen
Dominican flags wave at Flag Square in Santo Domingo, on Oct. 2, 2012. The Dominican Republic's national police force says it has arrested two men after 19-year-old Sainte-Julienne, Que., resident Tristan Primeau-Pointras was shot dead Monday in the country. Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 19-year-old man from Quebec is dead after he was shot during a robbery in the Dominican Republic, police in the country say.

The national police force said in a news release Wednesday that two men have been arrested in connection with Tristan Primeau-Pointras’s killing.

Primeau-Pointras was vacationing in the country with his brother, police said. The two were making their way back to a hotel from a food establishment in the early morning hours of Monday when the incident unfolded.

Police said the two were “intercepted by the alleged aggressors” on the Puerto Plata–Maimon highway for the purpose of a robbery.

“Under those circumstances, one of the detainees allegedly fired the shot that caused the fatal wound, while both were traveling on a motorcycle,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“According to the preliminary report, the young man, who was temporarily staying at the Riu Bachata hotel, died from a gunshot wound, according to the corresponding report.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jordi Yúnior Severiano, 23, and Rangel Merete Rodríguez, 30, were identified and arrested. Primeau-Pointras’s brother picked them out of a lineup, police said.

“The law enforcement agency indicated that the detainees are in custody and will be brought to justice in the coming hours, while investigations continue to fully clarify the circumstances of the case,” police said.

“The investigation is being conducted by officers of the National Police, who are actively carrying out the corresponding work to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished.”

Dominican-homicide View image in full screen
Jordi Yúnior Severiano (top right) and Rangel Merete Rodriguez have been arrested in the shooting death of 19-year-old Sainte-Julienne, Que., resident Tristan Primeau-Pointras. Dominican Republic national police said officers also seized a blue bag, cash and 90 portions of what it believes is marijuana. Palacio de la Policía de la República Dominicana

Police added that investigators also seized a small, blue package containing more than 90 portions of suspected marijuana and $905 in local currency.

Story continues below advertisement

Primeau-Pointras was a resident of Sainte-Julienne, Que., the town announced in a post on Facebook.

“We wish to offer our most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy,” the post in French reads.

“The Juliennes community is wholeheartedly with them.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices