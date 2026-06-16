B.C. police seize illicit drugs in Metro Vancouver after multi-month investigation

Organized crime investigators in British Columbia say a multi-month effort against a drug-trafficking operation has yielded the discovery of multiple kilograms of illicit drugs in Metro Vancouver.
Police say the investigation began last October against the group that’s suspected of supplying illicit drugs in places including Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey and Richmond.
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Investigators then carried out four search warrants in Coquitlam and Delta on June 2, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis and items related to drug trafficking.
Among the items seized were two kilograms each of fentanyl and crack cocaine, 20 kilograms of caffeine suspected to be used as a cutting agent, and $21,000 in cash.
Police also arrested multiple people during the searches, although they have been released pending further investigation and charges are expected in the case.
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