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Crime

2 people charged after police seize drugs, firearms in Fort McMurray, Alta.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 2:11 pm
1 min read
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team seized $100,000 worth of drugs and several firearms during an investigation in Fort McMurray . View image in full screen
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team seized $100,000 worth of drugs, several firearms and a large amount of cash during an investigation in Fort McMurray. Source: ALERT
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Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested two people accused of dealing drugs after executing several search warrants in Fort McMurray, Alta.

In a news release, ALERT said organized crime investigators made the arrests on June 11 after seizing a large quantity of drugs and several firearms during a search of two homes, a storage facility and three vehicles.

The items seized include:

  • three firearms
  • 915 grams of cocaine
  • 27 grams of methamphetamine
  • varying amounts of other drugs
  • $4,165 in cash
A photo, provided by ALERT, showing the items that members of the organized crime unit seized during their recent investigation. View image in full screen
A photo provided by ALERT showing the items that members of the organized crime unit seized during their recent investigation. Source: ALERT

ALERT estimates the street value of the drugs at just shy of $100,000.

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A 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

A 36-year-old man has also been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs, possession of proceeds of crime, various firearms-related offences and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on June 30.

Investigators will also be submitting the firearms — one of which was prohibited — for forensics testing and ballistics analysis to determine if they were used in any crimes.

Click to play video: 'Fed up waiting for government, Fort McMurray residents patch Highway 63 potholes themselves'
Fed up waiting for government, Fort McMurray residents patch Highway 63 potholes themselves

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