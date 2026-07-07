2 people charged after police seize drugs, firearms in Fort McMurray, Alta.

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Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested two people accused of dealing drugs after executing several search warrants in Fort McMurray, Alta.

In a news release, ALERT said organized crime investigators made the arrests on June 11 after seizing a large quantity of drugs and several firearms during a search of two homes, a storage facility and three vehicles.

The items seized include:

three firearms

915 grams of cocaine

27 grams of methamphetamine

varying amounts of other drugs

$4,165 in cash

View image in full screen A photo provided by ALERT showing the items that members of the organized crime unit seized during their recent investigation. Source: ALERT

ALERT estimates the street value of the drugs at just shy of $100,000.

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A 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

A 36-year-old man has also been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs, possession of proceeds of crime, various firearms-related offences and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on June 30.

Investigators will also be submitting the firearms — one of which was prohibited — for forensics testing and ballistics analysis to determine if they were used in any crimes.