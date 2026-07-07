2 people charged after police seize drugs, firearms in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested two people accused of dealing drugs after executing several search warrants in Fort McMurray, Alta.
In a news release, ALERT said organized crime investigators made the arrests on June 11 after seizing a large quantity of drugs and several firearms during a search of two homes, a storage facility and three vehicles.
The items seized include:
- three firearms
- 915 grams of cocaine
- 27 grams of methamphetamine
- varying amounts of other drugs
- $4,165 in cash
ALERT estimates the street value of the drugs at just shy of $100,000.
A 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
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He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
A 36-year-old man has also been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs, possession of proceeds of crime, various firearms-related offences and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.
He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on June 30.
Investigators will also be submitting the firearms — one of which was prohibited — for forensics testing and ballistics analysis to determine if they were used in any crimes.
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