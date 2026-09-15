Calgary man charged for alleged threat to kill Carney on YouTube, RCMP says

A Calgary man is facing criminal charges for allegedly issuing threats to Prime Minister Mark Carney on YouTube, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Tuesday.
Jamie Dacosta, 31, of Calgary was charged under Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code for “uttering a threat to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney to cause death” in a video posted to YouTube, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) said in a statement.
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“On July 28, 2026, the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) received information that a YouTube account had posted threats to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney,” the statement says.
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Working with the Calgary Police Service, law enforcement arrested and charged Dacosta.
Dacosta remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Sep. 15, the RCMP said.
More to come.
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