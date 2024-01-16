5 people charged after police seize over 2 kilos of cocaine in Alberta drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says it has arrested and charged five people in connection with the investigation of an alleged drug-trafficking network in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

Almost $30,000 in cash, 2.3 kilograms of cocaine, and 792 grams of suspecting buffing agent was seized by ALERT officers, the law enforcement agency announced on Tuesday.

Officers searched three homes in Fort McMurray, Alta., and Kelowna, B.C. Police arrested and charged the suspects between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2023.

Criminal charges were laid against the following five people:

25-year-old Braeden Kreutzer, from Kelowna, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs and drug trafficking.

25-year-old Theresa Lemky, from Edmonton, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs and drug trafficking.

27-year-old Adam Osman, from Fort McMurray, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs, drug trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

53-year-old Martin Spiegelberg, from Lethbridge, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs and drug trafficking.

26-year-old Joshua Siojo, from Edmonton, is charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs, drug trafficking, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All suspects have been released and are waiting for their court date.

Story continues below advertisement

The arrests were part of a larger investigation called “Project Flip.” It started in November 2021 and stemmed from Wood Buffalo RCMP’s investigation into street-level drug sales. From there, ALERT said it was able to build intelligence that led to the five arrests.

“’Project Flip’ is a great example of an investigation being worked on from the ground up,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait with ALERT Fort McMurray said.

View image in full screen ALERT seized 2,300 grams of cocaine, 792 grams of suspected buffing agents, and almost $30,000 in cash, Jan 16,2024. COURTESY: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team

Chief Supt. Mark Hancock with the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment echoed that sentiment.

“The strong ongoing partnership with ALERT and Wood Buffalo detachment is essential to keep our communities safe,” he said.

“Our joint response to crimes related to illicit drugs are a priority for the RCMP in Wood Buffalo as the community has identified drug trafficking as a priority for the police.”

Story continues below advertisement