Crime

Edmonton drug bust also nets $34K in Pokémon cards and other collectibles

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 30, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Pokémon, Magic cards stolen during string of comic book store robberies in Edmonton'
Pokémon, Magic cards stolen during string of comic book store robberies in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 17, 2023) There's a trend of comic book stores getting robbed in Edmonton: most recently, Wizard's Comics & Collectibles on the southside was hit twice in three days and the thieves got away with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise. As Lisa MacGregor reports, it's the latest crime wave and the criminals know exactly what to look for: Pokemon and Magic the Gathering cards that can fetch a big resale price – Jan 17, 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says collectible cards, like Pokémon and sports cards, are increasingly being used as currency within the drug trade.

Officers seized nearly 60,000 cards, valued at $34,000, in April while investigating a suspected drug operation in central Edmonton, EPS said on Friday.

Collectible trading cards police say were seized during a drug investigation. View image in full screen
Collectible trading cards police say were seized during a drug investigation. Edmonton Police Service

The investigation started in November 2022 in the McDougall neighbourhood along 107 Avenue. It culminated in officers executing search warrants on two homes and one vehicle on April 15, police said.

Police said officers seized 3.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 95 grams of cocaine, six grams of fentanyl, and other various drugs.

Click to play video: 'Alberta nurse practitioner raises the alarm on handling of crystal meth use and the addiction crisis'
Alberta nurse practitioner raises the alarm on handling of crystal meth use and the addiction crisis

The drugs had a combined street value of over $410,000, according to police.

Bernard Agustin, 49, and Tamara Cook, 43, have been jointly charged with 11 offences related to the possession and production of controlled substances and possession of proceeds of crime.

Edmonton police officers seized more than $400,000 in drugs in an investigation in April, police said.
Edmonton police officers seized more than $400,000 in drugs in an investigation in April, police said. Edmonton Police Service
