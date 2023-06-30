Edmonton drug bust also nets $34K in Pokémon cards and other collectibles

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says collectible cards, like Pokémon and sports cards, are increasingly being used as currency within the drug trade.

Officers seized nearly 60,000 cards, valued at $34,000, in April while investigating a suspected drug operation in central Edmonton, EPS said on Friday.

View image in full screen Collectible trading cards police say were seized during a drug investigation. Edmonton Police Service

The investigation started in November 2022 in the McDougall neighbourhood along 107 Avenue. It culminated in officers executing search warrants on two homes and one vehicle on April 15, police said.

Police said officers seized 3.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 95 grams of cocaine, six grams of fentanyl, and other various drugs.

The drugs had a combined street value of over $410,000, according to police.

Bernard Agustin, 49, and Tamara Cook, 43, have been jointly charged with 11 offences related to the possession and production of controlled substances and possession of proceeds of crime.