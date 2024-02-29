15 firearms, cocaine and cash seized in rural Alberta drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing drug-related charges after a police investigation in rural Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) started the investigation in November 2023 after receiving information about suspected drug activity in the Dewberry and Lloydminster areas.

On Feb. 7, ALERT’s Lloydminster organized crime team searched a home in Edmonton, a home in Dewberry, and four vehicles.

During the search, ALERT seized 15 firearms, about $40,000 worth of cocaine and $2,285 cash. Three of the seized weapons were handguns and one was a prohibited rifle, ALERT said in a news release Thursday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

ALERT alleges two suspects were based in Dewberry, a hamlet about 60 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster, and selling drugs in the Lloydminster area.

“Regardless of where criminals set up operations, whether it be the big cities or smallest towns, our ALERT teams have remained diligent in disrupting their criminal networks and keeping drugs and guns off the street,” said Sgt. Bruce MacLean with ALERT Lloydminster.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 More than 40 charges laid in Edmonton 3D printed firearms seizure

Jason Brennan, 38, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

Wayne Wong, 39, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and several firearms offences. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, 2024.