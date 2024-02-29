Menu

Crime

15 firearms, cocaine and cash seized in rural Alberta drug investigation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Fifteen firearms, cocaine and cash were seized following a drug investigation in the Lloydminster and Dewberry, Alta., areas. View image in full screen
Fifteen firearms, cocaine and cash were seized following a drug investigation in the Lloydminster and Dewberry, Alta., areas. Courtesy / ALERT
Two people are facing drug-related charges after a police investigation in rural Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) started the investigation in November 2023 after receiving information about suspected drug activity in the Dewberry and Lloydminster areas.

On Feb. 7, ALERT’s Lloydminster organized crime team searched a home in Edmonton, a home in Dewberry, and four vehicles.

During the search, ALERT seized 15 firearms, about $40,000 worth of cocaine and $2,285 cash. Three of the seized weapons were handguns and one was a prohibited rifle, ALERT said in a news release Thursday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

ALERT alleges two suspects were based in Dewberry, a hamlet about 60 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster, and selling drugs in the Lloydminster area.

“Regardless of where criminals set up operations, whether it be the big cities or smallest towns, our ALERT teams have remained diligent in disrupting their criminal networks and keeping drugs and guns off the street,” said Sgt. Bruce MacLean with ALERT Lloydminster.

Jason Brennan, 38, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

Wayne Wong, 39, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and several firearms offences. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

