Man facing intimidation, mischief charges after protest against N.S. premier

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RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a man in connection with a protest in Wolfville, N.S., where the premier alleged he was “swarmed by rioters.”

The incident happened on July 15 at Acadia University after Premier Tim Houston had wrapped up an address to the Annapolis Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The 19-year-old was arrested on July 17 and is charged with intimidation of a Justice System Participant, two counts of Intimidation and Mischief Under $5,000.

Police note he is not the same person who was arrested at the scene of the protest and released without charges.

1:51 Community reacts to Tim Houston protest

On the day of Houston’s event, a group of protesters had gathered outside the building, voicing their concerns about recent budget cuts to the arts, impending library closures, environmental issues and Indigenous rights.

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“Following that event, an extreme faction amongst a group of protesters turned the event violent,” a statement from the premier’s office on July 15 read.

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“In trying to leave the venue, the Premier’s vehicle along with his staff’s vehicles were swarmed by rioters, preventing them from leaving. These criminals blocked them in, were pushing law enforcement, climbing onto the car the Premier was in and smashed the windshield with the Premier in the car.”

But some who were at the rally took issue with the statement posted by the premier’s office, which referred to the protesters as “rioters” and “criminals.”

“We’re not rioters, we’re not criminals. And in fact … we are not protesters. We are protectors,” Michelle Paul told Global News on July 16.

She said before the windshield was broken, the majority of the rally was peaceful, with many different people standing together to make their voices heard about issues in the province.

“And what happened was not anything that we even considered would happen. Because leading up to all that, it was all kumbaya. It was peaceful,” she said.

“The impacts he proposes to the lands and the waters, mining, like we could go on. The list is long of groups of people who have … an axe to grind with this premier.”

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The Ecology Action Centre, which promoted the rally on its social media channels, said in a statement that while they encourage the provincial government to “listen to the voice of the people,” it cannot condone illegal activity.

RCMP said in a Monday news release that people “have a protected right to lawfully, peacefully, and safely assemble” but that those who “unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property will be held accountable.”

The person charged has had a first court appearance at Kentville Provincial Court and remains in custody pending a future court appearance, RCMP added.

— with a file from Global News’ Kendra Gannon