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5 comments

  1. U KNOW IT
    July 15, 2026 at 7:31 pm

    VERY GOOD, GOT WHAT HE DESERVED !!!

  2. Anonymous
    July 15, 2026 at 7:08 pm

    Very quiet about those protestors huh? I bet if they were right-wing, it would be back-to-back coverage, consultants and expert witnesses on a CBC panel nationwide for at least a week. But because that isn’t the case, just a quiet little blurb with no fanfare or outrage. When the left eats the left. Enjoy the feast

  3. Peter
    July 15, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    Good stuff, good to see some Canadian’s have IT in them

  4. Dave
    July 15, 2026 at 6:10 pm

    Those arent protesters
    They are domeatic terroists

  5. Les
    July 15, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    Liberals are just so angry.

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Canada

N.S. premier’s office says he was ‘swarmed by rioters,’ windshield smashed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 5:52 pm
3 min read
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston had to be escorted by RCMP away from a group of protesters in Wolfville, N.S. on July 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston had to be escorted by RCMP away from a group of protesters in Wolfville, N.S., on July 15, 2026. Provided/Joey Brooks
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Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston had to be escorted by RCMP away from a group of protesters after his office said his vehicle was “swarmed by rioters” who allegedly climbed on the car and smashed the windshield.

The incident reportedly happened at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

The premier, who is visiting and addressing local chambers of commerce in the province, was leaving the venue after Wednesday’s event with the Annapolis Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Following that event, an extreme faction amongst a group of protesters turned the event violent,” a statement from the premier’s office reads.

“In trying to leave the venue, the Premier’s vehicle along with his staff’s vehicles were swarmed by rioters, preventing them from leaving. These criminals blocked them in, were pushing law enforcement, climbing onto the car the Premier was in and smashed the windshield with the Premier in the car.”

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The premier’s office thanked the RCMP for their “swift response in what was a very volatile situation.”

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The statement goes on to say that while the premier will listen and engage during respectful conversations, “bad actors” who damage property and put lives at risk “do nothing to advance constructive dialogue.”

RCMP told Global News that officers responded to a report of concerns for safety at the university and that the premier and “members of his party” returned to the building from their vehicles, while police officers “managed the situation.”

According to RCMP, no injuries were reported and a man was arrested but later released without charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Protesters appeared to take issue with budget cuts to the arts, impending library closures in the area and environmental concerns.

Joey Brooks, who filmed the confrontation between protesters, the premier’s staff and RCMP, said he’s personally concerned about environmental issues, mining projects and Indigenous rights.

He says the premier hasn’t made himself available for discussions.

“We, as people who are Treaty, people are wanting to stand for the Treaty right and wanting to have our voice for democracy and have our chance to be heard because all these legislations or policies that are being put forward are not allowing the actual true voices of our people,” he said.

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Tim Houston, as himself, was not in any manner of danger (today). He was just denying access for us to talk.”

Brooks also disputes the RCMP’s assertion that no one was hurt, alleging two protesters were injured — one during arrest by police and another by the vehicle carrying the premier.

In a statement, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said while Nova Scotians have “significant and valid concerns” with the government’s budget and decision-making, destruction of property and threats are “never the best way forward.”

“Nova Scotians can and must let their voices be heard and be part of the democratic process, and that can be done with clarity and strength in a safe and respectful way,” she wrote.

The premier is meeting with chambers of commerce and Nova Scotia business owners in July and August. Wednesday’s event in Wolfville was the first stop in the series of events.

The next scheduled meeting is on Thursday in Yarmouth.

A separate engagement process specific to the 2027-28 budget will take place in the fall, according to the province.

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